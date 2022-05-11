$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. TriNet Group posted earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.48.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $34,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $1,715,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,399 shares of company stock worth $6,400,625 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 85,238 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.29. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $109.40.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

