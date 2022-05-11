$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPRGet Rating) will report $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $5.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $31.41. 76,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,066. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.44. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.99%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

