-$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.18). UroGen Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.02) to ($4.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.97) to ($2.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 256.66% and a negative net margin of 230.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $9,754,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth about $14,423,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth about $12,615,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 333,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 146,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 5,869.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 72,367 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $6.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.41. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

