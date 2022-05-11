$1.43 EPS Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $9.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $9.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $12.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.69.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $302.11 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.26. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.