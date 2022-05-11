$1.44 EPS Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.63. Cedar Fair reported earnings of ($1.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.95) EPS. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was up 920.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FUN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cedar Fair from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $47.90 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -99.79 and a beta of 1.85.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

