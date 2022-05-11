$1.47 EPS Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.54. Walmart posted earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Walmart by 20.8% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 1,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $149.18 on Friday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $410.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

