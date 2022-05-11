$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $6.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $6.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

MKC stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.43%.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

