$1.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands reported earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.43 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.20). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 34.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,114,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,634,000 after acquiring an additional 284,741 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPB traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.00. 219,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,914. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.92. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $107.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.02%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

