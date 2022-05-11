$113.64 Million in Sales Expected for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) will announce $113.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rivian Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.58 million to $175.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rivian Automotive.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 83.06.

NASDAQ RIVN traded up 0.01 on Tuesday, reaching 22.79. 33,317,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,103,613. The business has a 50 day moving average of 39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.14 and a quick ratio of 13.93. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of 21.00 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total transaction of 214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at 2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amazon com Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,056,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

