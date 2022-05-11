113,700 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Bought by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 113,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Exelon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Exelon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Exelon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Exelon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

In related news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at $111,264.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.15. 578,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,907,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.59%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

