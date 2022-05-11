$124.69 Million in Sales Expected for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $124.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.70 million and the lowest is $99.67 million. HighPeak Energy posted sales of $25.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 384.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full year sales of $982.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $864.43 million to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HighPeak Energy.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $98.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPK. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $7,837,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $4,443,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 32,065 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,727,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,464,000. 14.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

About HighPeak Energy (Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

