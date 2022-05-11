$139.28 Million in Sales Expected for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) to report sales of $139.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.20 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $163.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year sales of $559.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $549.50 million to $568.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $583.93 million, with estimates ranging from $560.10 million to $607.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. TheStreet downgraded SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.28.

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLG stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,963. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.40. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.08%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

