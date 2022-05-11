1,501 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Acquired by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Cigna by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 245,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,299,000 after buying an additional 27,362 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 156,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,007,000 after purchasing an additional 56,676 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $260.65. 1,610,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.57. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $269.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.83. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.63.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

