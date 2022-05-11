1,682 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Purchased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $125.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.70. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.32 and a 12 month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

