$179.77 Million in Sales Expected for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) will report $179.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.53 million. SP Plus posted sales of $141.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year sales of $721.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $698.97 million to $744.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $769.09 million, with estimates ranging from $732.17 million to $806.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 3.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SP shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SP Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SP Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

SP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.48. The company had a trading volume of 156,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.50. SP Plus has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $35.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SP. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 47,882.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,748 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 67.1% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,868,000 after acquiring an additional 652,774 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 11.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,369,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,010,000 after acquiring an additional 138,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SP Plus by 267.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 115,851 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in SP Plus by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 979,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,731,000 after acquiring an additional 113,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

