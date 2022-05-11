197,249 Shares in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 197,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,612,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 370.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 541,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 426,451 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 38.4% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,027,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,521,000 after acquiring an additional 285,218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after acquiring an additional 221,197 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,130,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,305,000 after acquiring an additional 215,130 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,244,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,859,000 after acquiring an additional 146,149 shares during the period.

HMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Honda Motor stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

