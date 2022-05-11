$2.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35. ManpowerGroup reported earnings per share of $2.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.83 to $9.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $11.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.29. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 81.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 141,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 63,546 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 328.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 416,355 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at about $5,842,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 855,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,667,000 after purchasing an additional 65,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.60. 15,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,845. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $84.32 and a fifty-two week high of $124.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.