2,045 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $278,383,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after acquiring an additional 555,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $37,246,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,417,000 after acquiring an additional 315,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after purchasing an additional 250,878 shares in the last quarter.

NVO stock opened at $107.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.44 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.05 and its 200 day moving average is $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 750.00 to 850.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $559.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

