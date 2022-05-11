2,147 Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Acquired by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 8.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,677 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,167 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CLH traded down $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.06. 382,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,412. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.92. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

