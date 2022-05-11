$24.66 Billion in Sales Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) will report sales of $24.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $25.05 billion. United Parcel Service reported sales of $23.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year sales of $102.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.80 billion to $103.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $105.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $98.55 billion to $107.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.00.

NYSE UPS traded down $4.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,933,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,510. The company has a market capitalization of $154.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $175.22 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

