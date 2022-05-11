$24.66 Billion in Sales Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) will post sales of $24.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.39 billion to $25.05 billion. United Parcel Service reported sales of $23.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year sales of $102.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.80 billion to $103.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $105.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $98.55 billion to $107.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,933,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,510. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.37. The company has a market capitalization of $154.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $175.22 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

