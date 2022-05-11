27,682 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Mount Capital Ltd

Mount Capital Ltd bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000. General Electric accounts for about 0.7% of Mount Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.69.
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.99%.
In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About General Electric (Get Rating)
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
