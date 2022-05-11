$290.63 Million in Sales Expected for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) will post sales of $290.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $288.49 million to $293.80 million. Bio-Techne reported sales of $259.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $501.29.

Bio-Techne stock traded down $12.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $338.67. 248,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,482. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $337.90 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $295,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,829,000 after acquiring an additional 89,743 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.0% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at $2,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

