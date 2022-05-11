2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.47

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 248999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $651.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.22.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $253.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.97 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul A. Maeder acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek purchased 26,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in 2U by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter worth $92,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

