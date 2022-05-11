$3.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.11 billion and the lowest is $2.96 billion. AON posted sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $12.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $12.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.04 billion to $13.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.90.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in AON by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in AON by 71.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,134. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.94. AON has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

