$3.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) will report $3.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Equitable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.73 billion. Equitable reported sales of $3.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equitable will report full-year sales of $14.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.41 billion to $15.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.06 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equitable.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

EQH has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

NYSE EQH traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.61. The company had a trading volume of 57,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,860. Equitable has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,449 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,188. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 714.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

