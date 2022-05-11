3,200 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Bought by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.64.

KMX traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.81. 30,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.20 and its 200 day moving average is $116.99. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.36 and a 52 week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. CarMax’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.