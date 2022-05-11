$360.14 Million in Sales Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) to post sales of $360.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $305.01 million and the highest is $454.00 million. Talos Energy posted sales of $303.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $382.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.28.

Talos Energy stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.57. 1,124,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,205,328.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,207,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,853,731.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 121,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $2,413,754.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,020,560 shares in the company, valued at $298,007,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,698,680 shares of company stock worth $83,521,964. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,045,000 after buying an additional 1,859,998 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter worth about $12,889,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 12.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,760,000 after buying an additional 767,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,256,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,912,000 after buying an additional 629,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $4,851,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

