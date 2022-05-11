3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.23

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.23 ($0.06) per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of 3IN traded up GBX 15.92 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 355.92 ($4.39). 1,541,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,385. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 348.84. The company has a current ratio of 19.95, a quick ratio of 19.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 8.15. 3i Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 293 ($3.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 368.50 ($4.54).
