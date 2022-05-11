3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.23

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.23 ($0.06) per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of 3IN traded up GBX 15.92 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 355.92 ($4.39). 1,541,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,385. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 348.84. The company has a current ratio of 19.95, a quick ratio of 19.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 8.15. 3i Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 293 ($3.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 368.50 ($4.54).

3i Infrastructure Company Profile

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

