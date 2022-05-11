3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,422,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 601,098 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,140,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,451,000 after acquiring an additional 345,528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after purchasing an additional 171,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,651,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,136,000 after purchasing an additional 57,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 44.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,968,000 after purchasing an additional 656,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MMM traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,741. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $206.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

