$410.11 Million in Sales Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) will report $410.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $420.90 million and the lowest is $393.26 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $170.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share.

RHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 744,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,034,000 after purchasing an additional 149,781 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,097,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 151,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $773,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHP traded down $2.66 on Friday, hitting $84.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,152. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day moving average is $88.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -48.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

