4,225 Shares in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Constellium by 45.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Constellium by 56.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 381,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 137,007 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 1,383.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Constellium in the third quarter worth about $1,132,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CSTM. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.99. Constellium had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 100.02%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium Profile (Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.