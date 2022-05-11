$455.03 Million in Sales Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Analysts expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) to report sales of $455.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $455.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $455.00 million. SMART Global reported sales of $437.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SMART Global.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

SGH stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $22.23. 520,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,547. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.17. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $37.25.

In related news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $654,844.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGH. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in SMART Global by 136.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 44.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SMART Global by 284.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in SMART Global by 419.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 964,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,963,000 after acquiring an additional 778,419 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in SMART Global by 376.6% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

About SMART Global (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMART Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.