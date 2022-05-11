4,765 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Bought by Mount Capital Ltd

Mount Capital Ltd bought a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000. Charter Communications makes up 0.9% of Mount Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,529,000 after purchasing an additional 631,800 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,693,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 885,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,368,000 after acquiring an additional 380,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 850,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $690.21.

CHTR stock traded down $16.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $452.11. The stock had a trading volume of 52,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,488. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $600.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $410.33 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

