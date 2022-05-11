$5.84 EPS Expected for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.30 and the highest is $6.89. RenaissanceRe posted earnings of $5.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full-year earnings of $15.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $16.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $21.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.81 to $24.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by ($2.14). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

RNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

RNR traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.86. The company had a trading volume of 355,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 0.58. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $134.70 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,454,000 after buying an additional 447,540 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,950,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,382,000 after buying an additional 208,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 330.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

