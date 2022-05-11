50,412 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,412 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Arrow Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,129,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,194,000 after purchasing an additional 63,082 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,090,000 after purchasing an additional 228,949 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,908,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,521,000 after purchasing an additional 99,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,678,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 815,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $6,443,948.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARW. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of ARW traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.80. 796,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.52. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.11 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.87. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

