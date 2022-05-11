5,161 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 35.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $292.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $326.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.89. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $350.19. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $62,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,186 shares of company stock worth $1,944,337. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.95.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

