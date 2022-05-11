57,739 Shares in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,192,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,347,000 after buying an additional 412,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 32.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,709,000 after buying an additional 723,186 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,202,000 after buying an additional 707,747 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 756.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,226,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,495,000 after buying an additional 1,966,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 190.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,573,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,606,000 after buying an additional 1,031,038 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.70.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.26.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.