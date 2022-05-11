$6.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LADGet Rating) to report $6.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.37 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $6.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $27.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.47 billion to $30.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.06 billion to $33.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.09 by $1.87. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 417.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded down $7.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $278.36. The stock had a trading volume of 724,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $272.20 and a 1 year high of $387.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.33%.

About Lithia Motors (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

