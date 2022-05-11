62,600 Shares in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Acquired by Kellner Capital LLC

Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,000. Mimecast comprises about 2.3% of Kellner Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kellner Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Mimecast as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after buying an additional 66,151 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MIME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

MIME traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.88. The stock had a trading volume of 100,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $85.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.27.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

