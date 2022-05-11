$701.39 Million in Sales Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) will announce $701.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $706.88 million and the lowest is $695.90 million. Clarivate reported sales of $445.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clarivate.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLVT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in Clarivate by 1,405.5% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 27,403,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,525,000 after buying an additional 25,583,059 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $547,157,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,013,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,309,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Clarivate by 3,384.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,688,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,477,000 after buying an additional 6,496,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

CLVT traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,525,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,598. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 0.84. Clarivate has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $34.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Clarivate (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarivate (CLVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.