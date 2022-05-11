72,692 Shares in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEO stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

