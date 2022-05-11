$87.15 Million in Sales Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) will post sales of $83.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.46 million to $84.87 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $83.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $341.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.85 million to $341.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $376.51 million, with estimates ranging from $353.03 million to $399.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.76 million for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 13.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

NYSE:GSBD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.60. 1,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,633. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

