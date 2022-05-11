$89.57 Million in Sales Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) to announce $89.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.90 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $86.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $378.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $349.80 million to $433.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $479.95 million, with estimates ranging from $373.66 million to $591.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 47.27% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.15.

RARE traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.88. 524,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,957. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $115.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.53.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $323,563.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $299,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,764 shares of company stock worth $1,504,050. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,197,000 after buying an additional 152,916 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

