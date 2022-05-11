$931.64 Million in Sales Expected for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) will post sales of $931.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $890.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $970.79 million. Middleby reported sales of $758.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year sales of $3.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIDD. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.75.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 410.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 170.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIDD traded down $11.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,596. Middleby has a 52-week low of $138.02 and a 52-week high of $201.34. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

