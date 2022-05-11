A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives $84.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AOS shares. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.96. 1,619,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,781. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $57.67 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.55.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

