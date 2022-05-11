A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,426,000 after buying an additional 43,806 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after acquiring an additional 104,351 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,222,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,824,000 after acquiring an additional 180,412 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,002,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,893,000 after purchasing an additional 247,292 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.01. 4,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,781. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average is $73.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $57.67 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

