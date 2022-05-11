AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla Sells 2,000 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $109,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,776.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.02. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.51.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.47 million. AAON had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AAON by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,298,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,296,000 after buying an additional 163,628 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,225,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,052,000 after purchasing an additional 22,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AAON by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,335,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after purchasing an additional 48,138 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in AAON by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,098,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,837,000 after purchasing an additional 103,767 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

