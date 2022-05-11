ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Declares $0.53 Annual Dividend

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th.

ABB has a dividend payout ratio of 47.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ABB to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.58. 79,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,577. The stock has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.36. ABB has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $39.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth $809,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of ABB by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 20,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

