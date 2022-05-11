AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,093 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.1% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after purchasing an additional 515,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 94,954 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,600,000 after acquiring an additional 324,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,423 shares of company stock worth $45,925,851. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,475,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007,040. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.56 and its 200 day moving average is $139.54. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $268.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

